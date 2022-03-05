Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells $697,532.16 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

