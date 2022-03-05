Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 9,621 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.