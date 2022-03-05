Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Sells 8,636 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.