Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Sells 8,636 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
