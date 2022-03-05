Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.26 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $647.81 million, a PE ratio of -202.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 687,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

