Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

