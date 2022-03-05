Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 53,874 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

