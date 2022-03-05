Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Sells $1,490,515.68 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Scott David Kee sold 2,136 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $16,660.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,954,583.80.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

