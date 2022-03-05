Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.