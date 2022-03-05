Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $7,212,908.58 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.16 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

