Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $2,131,680.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTD opened at $1,388.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,497.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,508.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

