Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

