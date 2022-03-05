Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 2,523 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 464,637 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

