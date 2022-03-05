Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

