Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells 4,063 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.