Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 16,977 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total value of C$1,179,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$258,192.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90.

TC Energy stock opened at C$71.73 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$56.16 and a 12 month high of C$71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

