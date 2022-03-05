Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 599 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Ben S. Stefanski III sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $10,260.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

