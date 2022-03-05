Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

