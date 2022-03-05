Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VeriSign stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.