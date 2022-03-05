INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Up 61.1% in February

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IIII opened at $9.79 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIII. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 626,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.