Insured Finance Achieves Market Cap of $554,124.65 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $554,124.65 and approximately $5,657.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,006,029 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

