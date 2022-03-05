Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

