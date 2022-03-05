InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,600 ($61.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,925.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,812.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

