International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

