Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 184,087 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 431.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.