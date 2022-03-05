Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE:ITP traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,122. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.95.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.