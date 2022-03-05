Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 3,860 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.09 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

