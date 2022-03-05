IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIN. Colliers Securities lowered IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IIN remained flat at $$23.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,834. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.