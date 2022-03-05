Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

