Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.84.
