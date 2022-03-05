Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 778,992 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invacare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVC opened at $2.17 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

