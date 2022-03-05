Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 862.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,107 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,874,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

