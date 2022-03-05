Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

BSMP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

