Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 734,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,208,793 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

