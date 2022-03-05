Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,753 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average volume of 1,411 call options.

DBC opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,989,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,047,000 after buying an additional 210,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,885,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,421,000 after buying an additional 5,247,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,477,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

