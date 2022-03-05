Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $4,060,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

