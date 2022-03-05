Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,088 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE FFC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

