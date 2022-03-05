Invesco Ltd. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $834.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

