Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

