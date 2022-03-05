Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.