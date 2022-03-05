Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,300 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.46 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.