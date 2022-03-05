Invesco Ltd. Sells 34,486 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $33.79 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

