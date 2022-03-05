Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 93,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,680. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.