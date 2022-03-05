Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 93,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,680. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
