Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

