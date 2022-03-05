InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

