Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $36.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
