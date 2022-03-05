Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

