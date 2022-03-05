iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
