iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.