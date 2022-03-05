iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

