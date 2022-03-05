iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

