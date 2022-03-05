iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,218 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 1,299,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

