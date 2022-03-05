iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

