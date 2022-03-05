iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter.

HEZU opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

